Newcastle Linked With Four New Signings as Magpies Gear Up for January Transfer Window

Newcastle United have been linked with four new players ahead of the January transfer window, with manager Rafael Benitez understood to be keen on signing them all.

Benitez is desperate to strengthen the Magpies squad ahead of the rest of the season, and has reportedly been told that he has a reasonable transfer kitty available to him in January, despite rumours of an impending takeover.

And according to The Mirror, there are four players in particular that Benitez wants to bring to Newcastle. Nicolás Tagliafico, Stanley N’Soki and Júnior Firpo are among the players reportedly on Benitez's hitlist, with Benitez clearly keen to strengthen his hand at left back.





26-year-old Tagliafico has shone for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season, while N'Soki, who is just 19, has been a long-term target for Benitez despite his limited appearances for Ligue 1 money bags Paris Saint-Germain.





Firpo, meanwhile, plies his trade with Real Betis in La Liga, with Los Verdiblancos currently performing above expectations in fifth place.

All three players are versatile and are capable of playing on the left side of midfield, and although they are all contracted with their clubs until at least 2022, they may be tempted by the attraction of Premier League action.





The fourth player in question is Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón, though the Magpies interest in the Paraguayan international is widely known already. The 24-year-old recently picked up silverware as his side won the MLS Cup earlier this month, so a new challenge is likely to appeal sooner rather than later.

Newcastle currently sit 14th in the table, yet have won just once in their last four games. Their recent dip in form does follow a highly successful November though - a month that saw Benitez pick up the manager of the month award.