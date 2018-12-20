Old Quotes Resurface About Ronaldo's Run-in With Roma Players Ahead of Juventus Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has poked fun at Serie A rivals AS Roma ahead of his side's meeting with the Giallorossi on Saturday, reminiscing over a 7-1 win over the Italian giants during his time at Manchester United.

The Portugal international had been on the books at Old Trafford for just over three years when Roma travelled to Manchester in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match, having registered a 2-1 win in the Italian capital.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ronaldo starred in an outstanding turnaround as Manchester United went on to win the match 7-1, where the now-Juventus forward scored twice and claimed one assist to knock Luciano Spalletti's side out of the competition.

"When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling," Ronaldo said, quoted by ilBiancaNero. "Others threatened to hurt me. 

"Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt."

Manchester United would go out in the next round to the Champions League's eventual winners, AC Milan. The Rossoneri were able to enact revenge on Liverpool in the final for the Reds' outstanding comeback in Istanbul two years earlier.

Since his man of the match display against Roma over 10 years ago, Ronaldo has faced the capital club four more times, twice with Manchester United and twice at Real Madrid.

Saturday's match between Roma and Juventus will be his first match against the Italian side since joining the Bianconeri during the summer, where a win could extend Juve's lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

