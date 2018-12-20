Oumar Niasse Set to Leave Everton in January After Struggling for Game Time in Recent Weeks

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Reports have emerged that Everton are preparing to offload Oumar Niasse in January, after the striker has failed to make the squad for the Toffees' last 12 Premier League matches. 

After making appearances off the bench in four of Marco Silva's first five matches in charge, Niasse fell into fourth place in the pecking order for the spot leading the line - behind Richarlison, Cenk Tosun, and prospect Dominic Calvert-Lewin - and has since featured only in the EFL cup defeat to Southampton. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Given his sporadic involvement in the first-team squad, according to the Liverpool EchoEverton are now prepared to cut their losses on the 28-year-old, for whom they paid £16m less than two years ago, should an acceptable offer come in. 

While the region of the fee they would hope to raise is unclear, it's possible to speculate based on the summer departure of Davy Klassen, who left for Werder Bremen in the summer for £12m, just one year after a £24m move to Merseyside from Ajax.

The Echo, however, suggests that a loan move in January looks the most likely option for Niasse, as Cardiff City are reported to hold an interest in bringing the forward in on a temporary basis to aid their bid to stave off relegation.

If he does decide to stay at Goodison Park, then it doesn't seem entirely likely that his situation will change any time soon. Summer signing Richarlison has hit the ground running, surprisingly emerging as an impressive number nine under his former Watford manager.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Youth academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin is developing well under the radar, having managed five goals so far this season, and Cenk Tosun also remains ahead of Niasse in the pecking order as things stand. 

