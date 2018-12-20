Samir Nasri in Line for West Ham Deal Following Latest Jack Wilshere Injury Blow

West Ham look set to offer Samir Nasri a contract in east London, after Jack Wilshere suffered another setback in his return to full fitness.

The English midfielder injured his ankle once again in September which required surgery at the time. After a brief return at the start of December, when he made a five-minute cameo against Newcastle in the Premier League, the 26-year-old aggravated the injury once again - and is now set to remain on the sidelines for at least another five weeks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The injury complication has seemingly paved the way for Nasri to enter the club. The Frenchman, who is currently serving an 18-month doping ban for the use of a drip treatment in 2016, has been training with the Hammers for a few weeks now in the hopes of landing a contract.

And, with Wilshere out, and potentially a doubt for the remainder of the season, Nasri is set to be rewarded with a deal at the club, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Should he prove his fitness once his ban lifts - the date of which is set for January 1st 2019 - it is understood the 32-year-old's deal would initially be until the end of the season, whereupon he would be re-evaluated by Manuel Pellegrini and co.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pellegrini has a previous relationship with Nasri, after the pair won the Premier League title and League Cup together at Manchester City in 2014.

It also won't be lost on Wilshere that it is Nasri who is replacing him at West Ham, after he was one of the most vocal dissenters when the former France International left Arsenal to join the Citizens in 2011.

