Steven Gerrard Full of Praise for Liverpool Loanee Adam Bogdan After Stellar Showing Against Rangers

Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard heavily praised goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, after his performance for Hibernian on Wednesday.

On loan at the Scottish club from Liverpool, Bogdan put in an impressive performance as Hibernian held Rangers to a 0-0 draw. He came on after 11 minutes, as first-choice goalkeeper Ofir Marciano went off injured.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the disappointing result Gerrard was impressed by Bogdan’s performance, and was full of praise for him after the game.

As quoted by Scottish newspaper The Sunday Post, Gerrard said: “He was certainly in form tonight and he’s the reason why I’m not sitting here talking about an incredible win.”

Hibernian sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership, eight points off Rangers. They have only lost once in their last six games, defeating league leaders Celtic 2-0 in the process.

Josef Bollwein/GettyImages

Bogdan signed for Liverpool in 2015, joining from Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer. However the Hungarian goalkeeper has never really established himself at Anfield, having made just six appearances in his time with the Reds.

Ever since he left Bolton, Bogdan has struggled to cement his status at a club. Loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Hibernian have disrupted his Liverpool career, where he has always found it difficult to get game time.

The result on Wednesday saw Rangers remain second in the league; a single point behind bitter rivals Celtic in first. The league leaders have a game in hand while also playing on Wednesday night, beating Motherwell 3-0 at Celtic Park.

Gerrard added: “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say we’ve found a sub keeper tonight who has come on and bailed his team out on probably four or five occasions.”