Tottenham Hotspur stopped a press conference on Thursday, after further questions were asked about Mauricio Pochettino's links with the Manchester United managerial job.

The footballing world has been dominated by headlines about the Red Devils ever since Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday morning. Quite understandably, it is all anyone wants to take about, even if Ole Gunnar Soskjaer has been confirmed as the Portuguese's interim successor at Old Trafford.

However, Spurs were not willing to play ball and, as reported by Football London, stopped Thursday's press conference when reporters attempted to ask the Argentine further questions about the role in Manchester.

When the topic came up, Pochettino's press officer, Simon Felstein, declared: "We've gone over that. Anything to do with Manchester United we had 48 hours ago the same conversation. I'm not prepared to have another press conference dominated by it.

"Your man here on Tuesday asked the same question. I'm not prepared to have it again, so I'd like to ask you to move on."

When the reporter continued to push the issue, Felstein proclaimed: "OK, fine. Let people speculate. We are not having our press conferences dominated by it as there's plenty else to talk about."

And when this wasn't enough, he asked for the cameras to be turned off. On Pochettino's part, he found the whole proceedings fairly amusing, even saying turning to his press officer and laughingly saying: "You're going to be the star of the press conference!"

And right he was, though the 46-year-old did answer more questions centered around Spurs' upcoming clash with Everton at Goodison Park once the issue was resolved.