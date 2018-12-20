Video: Tunnel Camera Reveals Respect Between Klopp & Mourinho Ahead of Liverpool-Man Utd Clash

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lost his job this week in the aftermath of the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, with many speculating after the game that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had got him the sack.

The two have often been associated with having a fairly distant relationship, with Mourinho having previously come unstuck against Klopp during his spells in charge of both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Footage after Sunday's game has subsequently emerged, however, showing the managerial adversaries giving each other a warm embrace before the two rivals went head-to-head, firmly dispelling the myth that the duo don't see eye to eye.

In the video, Mourinho is seen greeting Klopp before the Liverpool boss took part in a pre-match interview with host broadcaster Sky Sports, with the pair then going on to discuss Virgil van Dijk and even the weather.

The Portuguese boss then shakes hands with many of Liverpool's players before kick off, and his behaviour appears to have won over a section of the Reds fanbase - with Mourinho praised for his actions and demeanour on Twitter.

watched the latest Inside Anfield, it was lovely to see the respectful and warm interaction between Mourinho and Klopp before the LFCManU game at the weekend, sad to see him go to be honest, should never have taken the job #YNWA Jose. — Tracey B (@Quizzie) December 19, 2018

You see a different side of Mourinho in the Inside Anfield video. Him and Klopp have a lot of respect for each other. — Kam (@Kamil_LFC94) December 19, 2018

That Inside Anfield video of the Liverpool vrs Manchester United match is awesome. Mourinho seems to be a very nice person. Klopp forever funny and our players and staff are one big family. — Amoa (@kkweks) December 19, 2018

Really good edition of Inside Anfield. Especially notice Mourinho’s respect towards Klopp and the #LFC players prior to the match starting. Even shakes hands with our players as they head onto the pitch!



Inside Anfield: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United | https://t.co/TdUW7D22Wm — The LFC Couch 🎅🎙 (@LFCCouch) December 20, 2018

Liverpool would eventually run out comfortable winners in Sunday's game, with substitute Xherdan Shaqiri climbing off the bench to fire a late match-winning double. Mourinho would go on to applaud a number of Liverpool's players after the game, reserving special praise for full-back Andrew Robertson.

And while the result may have sealed Mourinho's fate at Manchester United, it's unlikely that we have seen the last of the 'Special One' at the highest level of management.