Video: Tunnel Camera Reveals Respect Between Klopp & Mourinho Ahead of Liverpool-Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lost his job this week in the aftermath of the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, with many speculating after the game that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had got him the sack.

The two have often been associated with having a fairly distant relationship, with Mourinho having previously come unstuck against Klopp during his spells in charge of both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Footage after Sunday's game has subsequently emerged, however, showing the managerial adversaries giving each other a warm embrace before the two rivals went head-to-head, firmly dispelling the myth that the duo don't see eye to eye.

In the video, Mourinho is seen greeting Klopp before the Liverpool boss took part in a pre-match interview with host broadcaster Sky Sports, with the pair then going on to discuss Virgil van Dijk and even the weather.

The Portuguese boss then shakes hands with many of Liverpool's players before kick off, and his behaviour appears to have won over a section of the Reds fanbase - with Mourinho praised for his actions and demeanour on Twitter.

Liverpool would eventually run out comfortable winners in Sunday's game, with substitute Xherdan Shaqiri climbing off the bench to fire a late match-winning double. Mourinho would go on to applaud a number of Liverpool's players after the game, reserving special praise for full-back Andrew Robertson.

And while the result may have sealed Mourinho's fate at Manchester United, it's unlikely that we have seen the last of the 'Special One' at the highest level of management.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)