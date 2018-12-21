Alexis Sanchez Slams 'False' Mourinho Bet Story as He Expresses Gratitude to Former Man Utd Boss

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has slammed a report from The Sun that suggested the Chilean had placed a £20k bet on the Red Devils sacking former manager Jose Mourinho, calling the story 'false'.

After two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Old Trafford, Mourinho was relieved of his duties on Tuesday as the United hierarchy made the decision to sack their Portuguese manager after the side's embarrassing 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool.

This is FALSE!!!. José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family! pic.twitter.com/9uhXqd5iEU — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) December 21, 2018

The Sun's story claimed that Sanchez had sent a WhatsApp message to teammates seemingly revealing he was owed £20k by Argentina international Marcos Rojo for predicting Mourinho's demise.

After arriving from Premier League rivals Arsenal last January, Sanchez has failed to rediscover the form that he displayed at the Emirates and has been heavily criticised for his lacklustre performances in a Manchester United shirt.