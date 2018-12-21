Arsenal Fan Ejected for Anti-Semitic Chanting as Club Release Statement on Bottle Throwing Incident

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

An Arsenal fan was reportedly ejected from the stadium during the 2-0 EFL Cup defeat to Tottenham during the week for anti-semitic chanting aimed at opposition supporters.

The Gunners were beaten by their London rivals thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli either side of half time, but the match itself was overshadowed by reports of unsavoury incidents involving home supporters.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

One such incident was reported to authorities by a Jewish Arsenal fan, as quoted by the Mail, and resulted in the ejection of the alleged offender.

The unnamed supporter said: "I was scared. The chants about circumcision had been going on and on, but I am almost used to that by now.

"Then after the second goal he started singing about "gassing the f****** Yids.

"I said, 'please, please stop'. I then pointed him out to stewards. He charged towards me and tried to punch me and a steward blocked him. He was saying, 'I'm f*****g Arsenal, be united with me.' Why would I want to be united with him?"

The Mail also reports that during the game another supporter was caught on camera making an anti-semitic gesture towards Tottenham fans.

Meanwhile, in the latest update to the other high-profile controversy to come out of the game, Arsenal have released a statement revealing the home supporter who threw a bottle which hit Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been identified by CCTV footage.

 The statement on the club's website reads: "We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect.

"We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

