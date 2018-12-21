Arsene Wenger Claims Arsenal Are in 'Good Hands' With Unai Emery & Doubters Have Been Proven Wrong

Arsene Wenger has spoken about Unai Emery's start as Arsenal manager, saying he believes the club are in 'good hands' with the Spaniard at the helm.

Since succeeding Wenger this summer, Emery has impressed many with the team's positive start. The Gunners have lost just three Premier League games so far, scoring a joint-second high of 37 goals, and Wenger is admittedly a fan of the job his successor is doing.

In particular, he pointed to the new signings Emery has made, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi among five new faces who have made a major difference.

“With the recruits he has brought in, it has brought a form of defensive stability and so I think everything is going well," he told beIN sports, as quoted by The Express.

“The team is in good hands and I always said that. A lot of people thought when I left the club that the team would need to completely rebuild – I never thought that.

“I am very happy that these people have been proven wrong.”

It's the first time the 69-year-old has spoken publicly about Emery as Arsenal boss since bringing an end to his 22 year tenure in the job at the end of last season, and the ringing endorsement from such a legendary figure will come as music to the new man's ears as he prepares his side for a packed festive period.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They host Burnley in the early kick-off on Saturday, before a midweek trip to Brighton three days before a visit to Premier League leaders Liverpool, and then a London derby with Fulham at the Emirates to round things off.