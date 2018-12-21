Bayern Confirm Serge Gnabry Will Miss Saturday's Clash With Frankfurt Following Muscle Injury

Bayern Munich have confirmed that winger Serge Gnabry suffered a torn thigh muscle during Wednesday's victory over RB Leipzig and will now miss Saturday's match with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 23-year-old was forced off the field after just 28 minutes of Wednesday's 1-0 win and will be forced to watch the visit to Frankfurt from the sidelines, as Bayern manager Niko Kovac prepares to face his former club.

News of Gnabry's injury was confirmed on the club's official website. The update states: "FC Bayern will have to play the last Bundesliga game of the year on Saturday without Serge Gnabry.

"The winger suffered a torn thigh muscle in his left leg in the home game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night (1-0) and will miss the match against Eintracht. Gnabry went off injured on 28 minutes."

They also added that they will be without the suspended Renato Sanches, whilst several first-team stars will also miss out through injury. The statement added: "The record champions will also have to manage without Renato Sanches. The Portugal international was shown a second yellow card in the hectic closing stages and now serves a one-match ban.





"In addition to the duo, FC Bayern are also without the services of Arjen Robben (thigh), James (knee) and World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso (cruciate)."

TF-Images/GettyImages

After a challenging start to the current season, Bayern are undefeated in their last five matches and have earned four consecutive victories. Gnabry has been crucial in Bayern's recent improvement, racking up three goals and an assist during the Bavarian's rise to third in the league.

However, they will be forced to bring 2018 to a close without the 23-year-old. Franck Ribery, who replaced Gnabry and netted the winning goal on Wednesday, will likely be promoted to the starting lineup in Gnabry's absence.