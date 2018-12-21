Conflicting Spanish Reports Disagree on Sensational Jose Mourinho Return to Real Madrid

There are two massively conflicting reports from Spain over the future of sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and the possibility of a return to former club Real Madrid, the place where he spent three years between 2010 and 2013.





Mourinho paid the price this week for a disastrous first half of the season in Manchester and his second high profile dismissal in the space of three years had led to questions over where his once illustrious managerial career goes from here.

Catalan-based Mundo Deportivo (MD) has very boldly claimed that negotiations between Mourinho and Real president Florentino Perez have already begun. It is allege that Perez is 'very interested' in having Mourinho back at the Bernabeu.

MD even makes the astonishing claim that bringing Mourinho back would be a way for Perez to control or get rid of Sergio Ramos in what essentially seems to be a 'kill or cure' solution.

The president's relationship with Ramos is allegedly not as positive as it appears in public and Mourinho is seen as someone who will restore order to the Real dressing room and potentially even pave the way for the club captain to leave.

In that rather farfetched scenario painted by MD, Madrid would have to decide whether they want Mourinho to take over from incumbent Santiago Solari immediately or wait until summer.

Whether the story is an attempt from a Barcelona publication to stir things up in Madrid remains to be seen, but Marca claims there is absolutely no interest in rehiring Mourinho.

Marca acknowledges the rife speculation that has emerged since Mourinho's exit from Old Trafford and explains that he maintains a 'perfect' relationship with Perez and fellow Bernabeu executive Jose Angel Sanchez, even to the point of regular courteous exchanges. Yet the conclusion is clear, there has been nothing more than 'polite consolation' in the messages sent from Real to Mourinho this week.

The polar opposite to the MD claims, Marca reports that Real officials believe the 'Mourinho era' at their club to be closed, with bringing him back considered 'counterproductive'. The report also states that the 'damage' he did prior to leaving in 2013 cannot be forgotten, nor can his failings at Chelsea or Manchester United in his last two jobs.

According to Marca, Real are keeping an eye on what coaches might be available, but Mourinho isn't one of them and there are no plan to bring him back, either short-term or long-term.