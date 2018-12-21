David Wagner Admits He Has a List of Attacking Options He Hopes to Acquire in January

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that his transfer list is ever-growing as the January transfer window approaches.

Huddersfield currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, and are just two points off safety, having scored just 10 goals in 17 matches, with none coming from their forward men.

The Terriers are in desperate need of a goalscorer, with their Premier League status in serious doubt if they do not address and resolve their goalscoring woes. However, Wagner insisted that he understands the need for additional firepower and has admitted it is something he hopes to resolve in the winter window.



"You can trust me, I try to do this job as well as I can as a manager and if the window is in front of you, you have to prepare yourself as best you can," Wagner was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.







"I have a list and a pen and sometimes I put some more names on the list. I do what every manager does at this time of the season."

Huddersfield's return of just 10 goals in 17 matches is the top flight's lowest return, and none of the goals have been scored by the club's strikers - a worrying sign for the Terriers.

Laurent Depoitre is yet to get off the mark for the club, whilst Steve Mounie will return to contention this weekend after serving a three-match ban, and Wagner insists they still retain his full support.



"It's one-on-one conversations, we've had conversations where I've spoken with both strikers together, we've had conversations in the team meeting where they were involved as well," he said.

"We do our stuff on the pitch, we speak in video meetings about the situations which they had, what they have done well, where they can maybe do a bit better.

"We speak about decision-making, but in the end it's all about giving them the belief. It's not the easiest job. This is why strikers earn the most money but they have to believe they can do it and they've done it in the past. I haven't asked them for over(head) kicks. They can score however they like, I don't care."

Despite the public backing off his misfiring forwards, Wagner still hopes to invest in the January window, but when pressed, was tight lipped on any names.





"I can't and I will not discuss any names," Wagner remarked when asked who was on his wish list. "Like I said, we try to do our job as properly as always. Nobody knows what will happen in this window. This is the only thing I can say because nothing is clear or certain. Anything can happen or nothing, this is the truth."

Huddersfield host fellow Premier League sufferers Southampton this weekend, as they look to avoid a fifth straight defeat.