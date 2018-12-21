David Wagner Admits He Has a List of Attacking Options He Hopes to Acquire in January

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that his transfer list is ever-growing as the January transfer window approaches. 

Huddersfield currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, and are just two points off safety, having scored just 10 goals in 17 matches, with none coming from their forward men.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Terriers are in desperate need of a goalscorer, with their Premier League status in serious doubt if they do not address and resolve their goalscoring woes. However, Wagner insisted that he understands the need for additional firepower and has admitted it is something he hopes to resolve in the winter window.


"You can trust me, I try to do this job as well as I can as a manager and if the window is in front of you, you have to prepare yourself as best you can," Wagner was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.


"I have a list and a pen and sometimes I put some more names on the list. I do what every manager does at this time of the season."

Huddersfield's return of just 10 goals in 17 matches is the top flight's lowest return, and none of the goals have been scored by the club's strikers - a worrying sign for the Terriers.

Laurent Depoitre is yet to get off the mark for the club, whilst Steve Mounie will return to contention this weekend after serving a three-match ban, and Wagner insists they still retain his full support.


"It's one-on-one conversations, we've had conversations where I've spoken with both strikers together, we've had conversations in the team meeting where they were involved as well," he said.

"We do our stuff on the pitch, we speak in video meetings about the situations which they had, what they have done well, where they can maybe do a bit better.

"We speak about decision-making, but in the end it's all about giving them the belief. It's not the easiest job. This is why strikers earn the most money but they have to believe they can do it and they've done it in the past. I haven't asked them for over(head) kicks. They can score however they like, I don't care."

Despite the public backing off his misfiring forwards, Wagner still hopes to invest in the January window, but when pressed, was tight lipped on any names. 


"I can't and I will not discuss any names," Wagner remarked when asked who was on his wish list. "Like I said, we try to do our job as properly as always. Nobody knows what will happen in this window. This is the only thing I can say because nothing is clear or certain. Anything can happen or nothing, this is the truth."

Huddersfield host fellow Premier League sufferers Southampton this weekend, as they look to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)