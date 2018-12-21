Everton Investigating Reports of Racist Chanting From Their Own Fans Towards Defender Yerry Mina

Everton have launched an investigation after a video emerged allegedly showing a group of Toffees supporters signing a racist chant about Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

The video appears to show fans mentioning racist stereotypes of Colombians, as well as stereotypes around the links between his ethnicity and intimate body parts.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out contacted Everton yesterday and, according to The Times, the club have now launched an investigation into the video.

A club statement said: "Everton Football Club is aware of the video posted on social media by an unaffiliated supporters’ club.We are in contact with Kick It Out and are working with them to investigate the matter further. Everton has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of racism."

Kick It Out also offered a statement supporting Everton's standpoint on the issue. They state: “Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Everton that emerged online.

“Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player. We have contacted Everton regarding the issue and will be working closely with them to ensure a clear message is sent that the chant is not acceptable.

“If we receive any reports relating to the chant being sung within a stadium, those will be passed on to the FA and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”

Manager Marco Silva also condemned the chants, but insisted the former Barcelona defender will not be concerned by the issue.

He is quoted by AS as saying: "We as a club, and in sport and life as well, it’s something we have to put out of our lives. Football is a party for everyone to enjoy and be part of. Our fans love our players, they love Mina as well.

🎄 | Yerry Mina in an inflatable igloo is all the reason you need to watch what happened at our Junior Blues Christmas Party! 😂💙🎉 #BlueCrimbo pic.twitter.com/Vk8MLOfuIy — Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2018

"I didn't speak with him about the situation. It doesn't change anything in Yerry, he is a happy boy. He loves to be in our club. He loves to help us every day."