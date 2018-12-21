Real Madrid midfielder Isco is thought to be weighing up a move to Manchester City, after seeing his game time limited under new Real boss Santiago Solari.

The 26-year-old has been frequently used from the bench, but hasn't started a match in La Liga since the 5-1 humbling at the hands of Barcelona in October. Reports from the Spanish press suggest that he is less than pleased with his new role within the squad.

One potential solution, according to AS, is a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the end of the season, which he is 'seriously considering'.

The attacking midfielder is reportedly confident the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss would make him a key part of the team and restore him to his best form.

While reports differ on whether City are actually interested in his signing, it is likely they will be looking to reinforce their squad in the summer, especially if they fail to successfully defend their Premier League title under the challenge of Liverpool.

City have a track record of securing the big-money signings they set their sights on, and there aren't likely to be many better options on the market than Isco this summer.

AS report that Eden Hazard's potential move to Real Madrid is another factor unsettling Isco, with the belief being that it would push him even further down the pecking order.

A reportedly broken down relationship with the Real fans amid their recent struggles hasn't helped matters either, as the Champions League holders sit in fourth in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona and two from City rivals Atletico in third.