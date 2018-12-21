Jeison Murillo Reveals He Has 'Fulfilled a Dream' After Making Barcelona Loan Switch

New Barcelona defender Jeison Murillo has described joining the club as a 'dream' after completing a six-month loan switch from Valencia on Thursday night.

With Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti both nursing injuries, Murillo will bolster Barça's weakened backline for the second half of the season, as they look to press home their advantage at the top of La Liga.

Murillo has revealed that joining the Catalan giants is a massive moment in his footballing career, revealing his hope that he can impress in the process.

"I have fulfilled a dream today," the 26-year-old said, as quoted by Marca.

"I am coming with the intention of helping the team in whatever way possible and of trying to enjoy this. I hope it all goes well."

When asked what kind of attributes he can bring to Barcelona, Murillo replied by describing himself as 'quick and intelligent' with 'good feet and lots of fight'.

The Colombian spent last season on loan with Valencia from former club Inter, but has barely played since completing a permanent move to the Mestalla in summer. He has featured just three times in all competitions and hasn't even been selected for a La Liga squad since October.

It is rumoured that Murillo had more than one disagreement with Valencia coach Marcelino.

With Barça's three non-EU places already occupied by Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur, it is important to note that Murillo has European citizenship and so can play freely.

He is also eligible for the Champions League knockout rounds later this season, despite appearing for Valencia in the group stage, as a result of a UEFA rule change.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Murillo will officially be registered when the winter transfer window opens on 1st January and could make his Barça debut when the team plays Getafe five days later after the winter break.