Newcastle vs Fulham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Newcastle will be looking to earn back to back Premier League victories when they host Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Following a difficult start to December, the Magpies prevailed 1-0 against Huddersfield last weekend, sending them to 14th in the table in the process - four points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Fulham, they remain at the bottom of the league after a 2-0 defeat against West Ham last time out - with things starting to look bleak for the boys from west London.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where's It Being Played? St James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/ BT Sport Score Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News



DeAndre Yedlin will be available for Newcastle after serving a one-match ban for the red card he picked up against Wolves. Rafa Benitez could be without a host of players due to injuries including Jonjo Shelvey, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez and Kenedy.



Fulham will welcome back Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to the squad, who has now served his one-match ban for a red card against Manchester United. Maxime Le Marchand is currently a doubt to feature through injury, otherwise Claudio Ranieri has a full contingent of players to choose from.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Clark; Yedlin, Ki, Diame, Atsu, Manquillo; Perez, Rondon. Fulham Rico; Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Chambers, Schurrle, Sessegnon, Cairney; Mitrovic.

Head to Head Record

Newcastle have the advantage when it comes to head to head results, winning 31 of the 71 games between the two sides. Meanwhile, Fulham have won 27 and 13 have ended in draws.

The last time they faced off against one another was in the Championship back in 2017, when Fulham took home the three points.

Rising star Ryan Sessegnon was the standout player on the day for the Cottagers, as he inspired his team to a 3-1 success at St James' Park.

Recent Form



Newcastle were flying high in November, picking up three wins from three matches. They couldn't keep that good run going and it took them until last weekend to earn their first win of December.

However, they were far from convincing during that match and were rather fortunate to come away with the victory against a dogged Huddersfield side.

Fulham manager Ranieri, meanwhile, began his tenure at the Cottagers with a win over Southampton, but his side have earned just one point since.

Conceding goals is still an issue, as they have the worst defensive record in the league. They are also the only team in the top four divisions of English football to have failed to keep a clean sheet this season.

Here's a full breakdown of both side's last five results.

Newcastle Fulham Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle (15/12) Fulham 0-2 West Ham (15/12) Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (09/12) Man Utd 4-1 Fulham (08/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12) Fulham 1-1 Leicester (05/12) Newcastle 0-3 West Ham (01/12) Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (02/12) Burnley 1-2 Newcastle (26/11) Fulham 3-2 Southampton (24/11)

Predictions

Given the fact that Fulham are still yet to sort out their problems at the back, it is difficult to see them coming away with a victory.

Despite this, they have proven that they can put the ball in the back of the net, which could end up making a huge difference when they come up against sides like Newcastle - whose strengths lie in their defence rather than their attack.

The points could easily end up being shared.

Predicted Score: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham