Paris Saint-Germain in Talks With Everton Over Surprise Move for Idrissa Gueye

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain could make a surprise move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye in January, as they seek a central midfielder within the parameters of their Financial Fair Play restrictions. 

With Lassana Diarra's injury and Adrien Rabiot being heavily linked with a January exit as his contract runs down, the French champions have been repeatedly linked with a move for a central midfielder of late.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has been in impressive form so far this season, but given his age and relative low profile, he comes as something of a left-field transfer target for one of Europe's elite clubs.

French outlet L'Equipe report (via GFFN), however, that due to their FFP enforced budget of €20m, Gueye has emerged as a budget target to fill the central midfield gap in Thomas Tuchel's squad. 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

They are also reported to have enquired about a loan move for Liverpool's Fabinho, but given his recent arrival and even more recent emergence as a first choice holding midfielder at Anfield, that one seems unlikely at best. 

Gueye, meanwhile, has been a regular for Marco Silva's Everton, and it hasn't been reported what they would be willing to except for the former Lille midfielder, who has made 88 appearances for Everton since joining from Aston Villa in 2016. 

The €20m fee in question would more than double what they paid to sign him, but whether they would be keen to let go of a player who has been so important to their impressive season so far remains to be seen. 


He's started 15 of Everton's 17 Premier League games so far, as they sit in eighth place in the Premier League table.

