Sergio Ramos Speaks Out on Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid Rumours and Isco 'Smile' Controversy

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has spoken out on speculation linking Jose Mourinho with a return to the club following his departure from Manchester United, as well as rumours linking midfielder Isco with an exit in the foreseeable future. 

Since replacing Julen Lopetegui with Santiago Solari, Real have enjoyed an upswing in results, and now sit just six points from leaders Barcelona heading into Christmas, with the club thought to be very much behind the new man in charge.

Facts haven't stopped rumours going into overdrive, however, with some outlets tenuously linking Mourinho, who managed the club between 2010 and 2013, with a return to Real.

Captain Ramos wasn't having any of it when he spoke in a press conference ahead of the Club World Cup final with Al-Ain on Saturday, however, quoted by journalist Dermot Corrigan as saying that everyone must respect the man currently in charge.

He added, as quoted by Marca: "I'm nobody to decide who the coach of Real Madrid is. We have the chance to win a title and we're talking about Mourinho, the captain does not decide the coaches.

"When I spoke of respect, I did it for life and not just for football. Respect is earned, it is not imposed. Nobody refuses to do anything, we are always willing to work more. There are cycles and stages, I have no problems."

In the same interview, Ramos went on to speak about midfielder Isco, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City after seeing his game time limited under Solari, offering his sympathies to his Spain compatriot. 

"The numbers of Isco are there and it is still one more. The good thing is the competition," he said. "There are players like Ceballos that the previous season did not play and now it does. Isco has already done a lot and we all live good and bad moments. When you do not play, it's very complicated to smile."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)