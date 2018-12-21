Serie A Giants Juventus Announce Massive New Commercial Deal With adidas Until 2027

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Serie A side Juventus have announced that they have extended their current deal with sportswear giants adidas, with their new agreement extending until June 2027.

The Bianconeri's current deal was signed in the 2015/2016 season and would have expired on 30 June 2021. The new deal will now kick in to effect from the 2019/2020 campaign and will cover eight years in total.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

According to a statement released on their official club website, it said: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. and adidas Italy S.p.A. (“adidas”) have modified the official partner agreement and extended the term of the agreement until 30 June 2027.


"During this period adidas will be the technical partner of all Juventus teams for a minimum fixed consideration of €408m.

"The consideration does not include additional royalty payments upon exceeding a threshold of sales and sports performance bonuses."

Massimiliano Allegri's side enjoyed another successful year after winning an unprecedented seventh consecutive Serie A title. The Italians then pulled off a historic coup when they lured five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium from Real Madrid.

With the Bianconeri again sitting pretty at the top of Serie A this campaign, and facing a Champions League last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid, it was confirmed adidas have rewarded their on-pitch successes with a €15m bonus to be paid at the end of the year.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The statement added: "With respect to the excellent performance of the commercial partnership and to the increasing visibility of the Juventus brand in 2018, adidas recognised an additional bonus of €15m for 2018."

