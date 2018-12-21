Unai Emery Speaks Out on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Future After January Exit Rumours

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that playmaker Mesut Ozil still has a future in north London, despite his recent absence from the starting lineup. 

The German has been out of the matchday squad five times this season, apparently with back trouble, and hasn't started for the Gunners in the Premier League since the start of November – amidst reports of a falling out with Emery. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Indeed, his only showing since that draw with Wolves at the Emirates was a 20 minute cameo in their 3-2 loss to Southampton last weekend. 

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Burnley, as quoted by Football London, Emery claimed the midfielder still had a future under him. 

When asked whether this was the case, the Spaniard declared: "Yes, why not?" He confirmed that the player would be in Saturday's matchday squad, though he did also admit the 30-year-old's absence from Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter final squad was a tactical decision.

He continued: "I want every player with a good mentality to help us and give us their characteristics and quality. We need Mesut Ozil."

Naturally, there were some questions about the player's state of mind following this period, to which the Arsenal boss responded: "Every player wants to play and be okay to help the team when we need. The frustration is the same for everybody when they didn’t play in a match.

"But I spoke with him and with the regularity in the season, I am telling him what we need from him and he has the commitment to help us and the quality and the characteristics to help us when the team needs his moments in the pitch in one game.

"Tomorrow he is in the 18 players, in the squad."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)