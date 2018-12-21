West Ham Announce Matchday Capacity at London Stadium Increase to 60,000

West Ham United have revealed that the matchday capacity of the London Stadium has now been increased to 60,000 fans.

Plans have been in place to increase the number of fans allowed in the stadium on matchdays for several weeks. Previously, the maximum capacity of the stadium had been limited to 57,000 fans, but now an extra 3,000 will be granted permission to enter the stadium.

It's official! Our matchday capacity at London Stadium has increased to 60,000! 🙌⚒ pic.twitter.com/ujkabiSB2I — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 21, 2018

West Ham revealed the news on their official website, adding that all the safety requirements had now been met to facilitate the increase in capacity, and the change will be put in place for Brighton and Hove Albion's visit to the stadium in early January.

The club are keen to expand the capacity of the stadium to 66,000 next season, and the plan was always to increase to 60,000 this season, before adding the final 6,000 fans next year.

Chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan said: “It is a wonderful feeling to know that more of our fans will be able to watch affordable Premier League football at London Stadium, and we look forward to the matchday atmosphere becoming even more magnificent in 2019.

"A big welcome to our new Season Ticket Holders and thank you to all of our loyal and patient supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List.”

When the plan was initially agreed to in November, West Ham vice chairman Karren Brady released a statement with an executive from E20, who own the London Stadium, insisting this will be beneficial for everyone involved.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

According to West Ham's official website, the statement said: “West Ham United and E20 will now work together to maximise this magnificent Stadium for the benefit of fans, our community and the public purse.

"Both parties are fully committed to making the London Stadium the jewel in London’s crown that we all know it can be."