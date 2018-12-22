Crystal Palace placed a dent in Man City's hopes of a Premier League title on Saturday, winning 3-2 at Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England. Its upset victory was fueled by a duo of first-half scores, most notably a highlight-reel goal from midfielder Andrew Townsend late in the first half.

The 27-year-old notched perhaps the score of the Premier League season against Man City, blasting a volley from far outside the box into the top right corner of the net. The blast gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish in its fifth victory of the Premier League season.

Watch Townsend's goal below:

GOAL OF THE SEASON?!



This unbelievable hit from Andros Townsend has Crystal Palace up 2-1 on Man City at the break! (📹: @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/OoQkCH3DoF — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 22, 2018

Crystal Palace sits 14th in the Premier League after Saturday's victory. Man City trails only Liverpool, four points back of first place at 14–2–2.