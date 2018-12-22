Watch: Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend Rockets Goal of the Year vs. Man City

Townsend's goal gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead over favored Man City.

By Michael Shapiro
December 22, 2018

Crystal Palace placed a dent in Man City's hopes of a Premier League title on Saturday, winning 3-2 at Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England. Its upset victory was fueled by a duo of first-half scores, most notably a highlight-reel goal from midfielder Andrew Townsend late in the first half. 

The 27-year-old notched perhaps the score of the Premier League season against Man City, blasting a volley from far outside the box into the top right corner of the net. The blast gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish in its fifth victory of the Premier League season. 

Watch Townsend's goal below:

Crystal Palace sits 14th in the Premier League after Saturday's victory. Man City trails only Liverpool, four points back of first place at 14–2–2. 

