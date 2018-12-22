Arsenal Star Ruled Out of Burnley Game as Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Busy Festive Period

Arsenal's injury list continues to get longer as Unai Emery's men continue to endure a difficult end to 2018.

The club's 22 game unbeaten run came to an end after a 3-2 defeat away to Southampton, which was followed up by elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Tottenham.

Now, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has become the latest player to succumb to injury, having been ruled out of Saturday's game with Burnley. The Armenian joins full back Hector Bellerin on the injury list, with the Spaniard ruled out until 2019 with a calf injury that forced him off against Southampton.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As reported by Football London, Shkodran Mustafi is also ruled out of the weekend's action due to a hamstring injury, and youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos is still out with a groin problem. Teenager Emile Smith-Rowe still hasn't recovered from a hip injury, whilst Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding remain long term absentees.

There are small bits of good news for the Gunners on the injury front though; Sead Kolasinac is expected to return from a thigh injury, whilst Laurent Koscielny is in line to start at the Emirates on Saturday. Mesut Ozil, who was left out of the defeat to Tottenham for 'tactical reasons', could be recalled to the starting eleven on Saturday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

This will be a testing period for Emery, as his side will play three games in six days during a congested Christmas period. Arsenal currently sit in 5th place, three points behind the Champions League places.