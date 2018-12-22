Cesc Fabregas Linked With Thierry Henry Reunion at Monaco as Chelsea Exit Edges Closer

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has reportedly been lined up for a surprise reunion with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry at Monaco.

The Spaniard has fallen further out of favour at Stamford Bridge under new head coach Maurizio Sarri and only has six months remaining on his contract in west London. Fabregas is apparently unhappy with his limited role at present with Chelsea.

According to L’Equipe, via the Mirror, Premier League icon Henry wants to bring the midfielder to join his new regime at Ligue 1 side Monaco. The Monte Carlo-based team are struggling in the French top flight and currently sit 19th in the table.

Monaco sanctioned the sales of numerous midfield stars prior to Henry’s arrival, with the likes of Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho, TIemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho all offloaded in recent years.

New recruits such as Aleksandr Golovin, Youri Tielemans and Nacer Chadli have struggled to fill the void, and that has apparently led Henry to consider a more familiar and established figure in Fabregas.

The Spaniard has won two Premier League titles since joining Chelsea in 2014 but has struggled to produce his best form this season.

Fabregas has made just one start in the league under Sarri this term and with only six months to run on his current deal, it seems likely that the 31-year-old will head for the exit at Stamford Bridge within that time.

Having fallen behind the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the midfield pecking order in west London, Fabregas could be a strong addition to boosting Henry’s hopes of guiding his Monaco side to safety.

The Arsenal legend has won just three of his first 13 league games in charge of the Ligue 1 outfit, and signing his former teammate could be the boost he needs to turn things around.

