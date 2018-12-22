How to Watch Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester City online or on television on Saturday, Dec. 22.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 22, 2018

Chelsea hosts Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues followed a hard-fought 2–1 win over Brighton last weekend with a 1–0 win over Bournemouth. The team sits at fourth-place in Premier League standings with 37 points and will be looking to keep pace with the top three teams with a win on Saturday.

Leicester City suffered a 3–1 loss on penalties to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Marc Albrighton’s late equaliser gave Leicester a chance to reach the semi-finals, but three missed penalties doomed the team's chances and sent them packing. The team sits at 12th place in the Premier League with 22 points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

