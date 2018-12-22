Chelsea hosts Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues followed a hard-fought 2–1 win over Brighton last weekend with a 1–0 win over Bournemouth. The team sits at fourth-place in Premier League standings with 37 points and will be looking to keep pace with the top three teams with a win on Saturday.

Leicester City suffered a 3–1 loss on penalties to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Marc Albrighton’s late equaliser gave Leicester a chance to reach the semi-finals, but three missed penalties doomed the team's chances and sent them packing. The team sits at 12th place in the Premier League with 22 points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

