Club Icon Andres Iniesta Insists Barcelona Must 'Go for Everything' in Champions League This Season

Andres Iniesta has insisted that Barcelona must ‘go for everything’ as the Catalan giants seek to return to the summit of European football.





Spanish icon Iniesta is now plying his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe and was recently confirmed to be joined by former Spain teammate David Villa at his new club.

📅 On this day, 2002: Andres Iniesta makes his La Liga debut for Barcelona



👕 674

⚽ 57

🏆 33



🇪🇸 The most successful Spanish player of all time! pic.twitter.com/N2CicozyWv — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2018

However, Iniesta has returned to Catalonia for Christmas, and claimed that former club Barcelona must aim high this season. The midfielder told Mundo Deportivo: “The plot or think more about the Champions [League] than the league… when you go out, you start thinking about winning the game.

“It is true that in recent years, because of what has happened, that we have stayed close, I think that something else we could have done.

“There is a template, new players will continue to grow and will be important… and it is the requirement. This team has to go for everything.”

Asked whether he could imagine watching Barcelona claim Champions League glory with David Villa from their new home in Japan, Iniesta replied: “It would be very good and I hope Barca can be in the final and win it.”

Speaking on his new adventure in Japan, Iniesta added: “It has surprised me for good, and I speak personally. I have found some rivals that make you be at your maximum level because they demand you, they do not stop in the whole game.

“They have a different conception of the game, with a lot of back and forth, passing very fast through the centre of the field and it is something that we want to change and implement.”

Barcelona host Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, with Ernesto Valverde’s side looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table ahead of the winter break in Spain.