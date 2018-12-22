Ernesto Valverde Refuses to Discuss Rumours Linking Barcelona With PSG's Adrien Rabiot

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has refused to comment on recent reports linking Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot with a move to La Liga this summer.

Rabiot, 23, is set to leave the Parisian club at the end of the season once his contract at the Parc des Princes expires, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Barça heavily linked with the midfielder.

Despite the persistent reports of the Catalan side's interest in Rabiot however, Valverde wouldn't discuss any rumours concerning the Frenchman and the club ahead of their final game of 2018 against Celta Vigo.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"These are questions for other clubs," Valverde told reporters when asked about the PSG star, as quoted by Goal

"We don't tend to poke our noses where they don't belong, we have enough to worry about without worrying about other clubs. I'd rather not comment for that reason, it's not up to me to talk about that player and that club."

The midfielder has still been a major part of Thomas Tuchel's side this season in spite of his impending departure, with the France international making 20 appearances across all competitions en route to helping PSG establish a ten point lead over Lille in Ligue 1, with two games in hand.

Rabiot's decision not to renew his contract at his boyhood club has lead to criticism, with PSG's director of sport, Antero Henrique, branding him 'disrespectful' for the way both he and his agent have handled the situation, although the player's mother has defended his decision to leaving, claiming he 'wanted to quit the club' over the summer. 

Barcelona meanwhile have enjoyed a decent start to the season, and currently lead La Liga

ahead of both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid by three points.

