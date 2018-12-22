Ex-Tottenham Star Peter Crouch Warns Mauricio Pochettino Against 'Huge Gamble' of Joining Man Utd

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch has warned Mauricio Pochettino against joining Manchester United, calling the job a 'huge gamble' while talking up Spurs' current position.

After Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils on Tuesday, it was announced that former United talisman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was to replace him until the end of the season on a temporary basis whilst the club search for a permanent new manager.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite the Solskjaer appointment, rumours have already begun to swirl claiming that the current Spurs boss is United's first choice in terms of a permanent replacement for Mourinho, and these reports gained momentum after Pochettino delivered a seemingly cryptic message when asked for his reaction to Mourinho sacking, refusing to rule himself out of the United job.

Now writing on his column for the Daily Mail, Stoke City striker and former Tottenham front man Peter Crouch has given his take on the situation, claiming he feels it would be a big risk for Pochettino to leave Tottenham and join United. 

He wrote: “If Pochettino was to leave Tottenham, he would be taking a huge gamble. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

“Is it an attractive proposition to go to Old Trafford now and leave everything he’s got behind? I look at United now and see a club that is unrecognisable from the one I used to play against. He has a lot of what he could want at Tottenham.  

"Top players with whom he has a special bond, the unrelenting support of the fans and the prospect of a fantastic new stadium. This could be the start of a special time for Tottenham.”

It's yet to be seen what Pochettino will decide to do, however what we know is that Solskjaer will be the man in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season at least, and he'll be keen to leave his mark on the club in the short amount of time he has to do so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)