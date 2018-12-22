Ex-Tottenham Star Peter Crouch Warns Mauricio Pochettino Against 'Huge Gamble' of Joining Man Utd

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch has warned Mauricio Pochettino against joining Manchester United, calling the job a 'huge gamble' while talking up Spurs' current position.

After Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils on Tuesday, it was announced that former United talisman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was to replace him until the end of the season on a temporary basis whilst the club search for a permanent new manager.



Despite the Solskjaer appointment, rumours have already begun to swirl claiming that the current Spurs boss is United's first choice in terms of a permanent replacement for Mourinho, and these reports gained momentum after Pochettino delivered a seemingly cryptic message when asked for his reaction to Mourinho sacking, refusing to rule himself out of the United job .

Now writing on his column for the Daily Mail , Stoke City striker and former Tottenham front man Peter Crouch has given his take on the situation, claiming he feels it would be a big risk for Pochettino to leave Tottenham and join United.

He wrote: “If Pochettino was to leave Tottenham, he would be taking a huge gamble.



“Is it an attractive proposition to go to Old Trafford now and leave everything he’s got behind? I look at United now and see a club that is unrecognisable from the one I used to play against. He has a lot of what he could want at Tottenham.

"Top players with whom he has a special bond, the unrelenting support of the fans and the prospect of a fantastic new stadium. This could be the start of a special time for Tottenham.”



It's yet to be seen what Pochettino will decide to do, however what we know is that Solskjaer will be the man in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season at least, and he'll be keen to leave his mark on the club in the short amount of time he has to do so.