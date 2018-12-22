Gary Neville Reveals Moment He Realised Fabinho Would Be a 'Top Player' for Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed that Fabinho's recent performance during the 3-1 win against Manchester United proved he'd be a 'top player' for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old endured a slow start to his Anfield career following his £44m move from AS Monaco in the summer, with the Brazilian having to wait until late October for his first Premier League start.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fabinho has impressed in Liverpool's last two games though, registering assists against both United and Wolves, with Neville confirming his display during the triumph against the Red Devils proved how good of a player he was.

Speaking while on punditry duty for Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror, he said: "He got a little bit of criticism a few games ago, against Arsenal, when he didn't do to well and I had wondered whether he would adapt to the pace.

Fabinho’s game by numbers vs. Man United:



83 touches

66 passes

6 accurate long balls

5 shots

3 take ons completed

2 chances created

1 aerial duel won

1 assist



Liverpool’s chief orchestrator. pic.twitter.com/zzivgJSzN4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2018

"But last week against Manchester United he was fantastic.What I liked about him was sometimes you see a defensive midfield player and they play horizontally, the shuffle across horizontally, they pass horizontally. He actually moved up the pitch.

"He was up in the game, backing up at the edge of the box. His pass for the first goal was absolutely fantastic, cut United open. Last week was the first time I saw him put in a performance where I thought 'this looks like a top player'."

Fabinho's upturn in form is timely for the Reds ahead of a busy Christmas schedule that sees them play three games in nine days, including crunch clashes against both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool have made a fantastic start to the Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp's side currently holding a four point lead over City at the top of the table, as the German looks to guide the club to their first league title since 1990.