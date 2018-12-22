Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool May Need 105 Points to Win Premier League Following Wolves Victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested his side may require 105 points in order to win the Premier League following their 2-0 win against Wolves.

Goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk helped the Reds secure their 15th league win of the season - extending the gap between themselves and Manchester City to four points.

Despite amassing an impressive points tally at this stage of the season of 48 points, Klopp admitted Liverpool may have to continue at their current pace in order to maintain their title push.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "So far it looks like a really special season, 48 points before Christmas is crazy.

"But there are other teams. Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, will probably win, so then they have 40-something points, nobody is dropping points down to fifth or sixth. You will probably need 105 to be champions at the end of the season, you don't know.

"We know we are good and are in a good moment but we have to respect the others are good so we can't start a party or plan a party for the summer now."

Only two teams – @ChelseaFC in 2005/06 (49) & @ManCity in 2017/18 (52) – have had more points after 18 #PL matches in a season than @LFC do this term (48) pic.twitter.com/E8tkIDggHY — Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2018

The win means Liverpool will be top on Christmas Day, which a feat the Premier League winners over the past four season have all achieved since the Reds themselves, who finished second in the 2013/14 campaign.

Key to the win at Molineux was Van Dijk, who scored the second of the game as well helping Liverpool keep an 11th clean sheet in the league.

Asked whether he felt the Dutchman was even better than he thought since arriving at the club, Klopp replied: "Yeah, together with all the other boys around he is much better.

"He had to improve, he is still improving, but he is an outstanding player. He helps so much, but you also see how we do it around him. Virg is the player we saw in him, so that's cool."