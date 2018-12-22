Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Naby Keita Injury Concern Following Substitution Against Wolves

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists that midfielder Naby Keïta's injury shouldn't be anything long-term after the Guinea international was substituted against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the club's last game before Christmas.

Keïta started the match but was brought off shortly after half time, where he was replaced by Adam Lallana with the score at 1-0 - thanks to Mohamed Salah's classy strike earlier in the match.

Virgil van Dijk popped up to double Liverpool's lead during the second half, scoring his first ever Premier League goal for the Reds in the process, and promisingly Klopp played down Keïta's earlier injury after the match.

"Did you see it back the first two situations? Was it a penalty or not, because he had a proper cut on the foot and everyone said ‘diver!’, but you don’t get a cut from a dive I would say," Klopp said, quoted by the club's official website.

"Then he had another one on his ribs, so that’s obviously [why] it didn’t work out. But it should be good. Two things which are a bit painful but I don’t think will be a problem for him."

Liverpool will now have four days to rest before they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Boxing Day, before they take on Arsenal and Manchester City either side of the new year.

Although the club won't admit it, one eye will already be on their upcoming Champions League knockout stage match against reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.





The Bavarians have been off the pace so far this season, but Klopp has only ever won nine of his 29 matches against Bayern Munich and the former Borussia Dortmund coach won't underestimate his former rivals.