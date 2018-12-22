Liverpool Fans Forgive Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace Stun Man City to Aid Reds Title Push

Roy Hodgson never really won Anfield over as Liverpool manager, it's fair to say.

Brought in as the 'safe pair of hands' successor to Rafa Benitez, after the Spaniard's tenure petered out back in 2010, Hodgson was supposed to get things back on track with minimal fuss.

The cultured veteran from Croydon had seen and done it all in the game, managing from Malmo to Milan, and had even taken Fulham to the Europa League final... yet, ultimately Liverpool was just too big an ask, particularly back in the dark, dark days of 2010 under (shudder) Hicks and Gillette.

Hodgson lasted just half a season at Anfield, after (would you believe) summer signings Paul Konchesky, Milan Jovanovic and Brad Jones failed to cut the mustard, or even get close to opening the bottle.

Alas, time is a great healer (time and surprise victories over Liverpool's biggest title rivals), because it seems the red half of the city of Liverpool has finally forgiven Hodgson for the ills of 2010 as Crystal Palace pulled off a spectacular upset to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-3 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The result which came courtesy of an Andros Townsend thunderbastard, leaves Liverpool top of the Premier League table by four points at Christmas and Reds supporters full of festive cheer.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Roy the Boy finally won over the Reds eight years after his sacking at Anfield...

If Crystal Palace pull this off it will be the best thing Roy Hodgson has done for Liverpool since he cleared his desk at Melwood. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 22, 2018

Crystal Palace finally about to be forgiven for making Luis Suarez cry. This performance has been classss. Compact defence, work rate through the roof, blistering counter attack, clinical in front of goal. #titleraceon #MCICRY #citypalace — Ben Haines (@benhainess) December 22, 2018

Roy Hodgson first English manager to win at the Etihad since 2010.... what a story and twist in the title race! — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) December 22, 2018

Always liked Roy Hodgson....... — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 22, 2018

Laid the foundations, we just couldnt see it pic.twitter.com/JEjl7ZlCHT — Sean (@SeanlfcD) December 22, 2018

Turns out Hodgson is the manager Liverpool needed all along — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 22, 2018

Wow. That's the best thing Roy Hodgson has ever done for Liverpool.

Klopp's men 4pts clear at the top of the PL table for Christmas. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 22, 2018

Roy Hodgson's best ever win for Liverpool! Incredible result — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) December 22, 2018

Roy Hodgson: finally loved on Merseyside. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) December 22, 2018

And then there were the memes...

Roy Hodgson has just outclassed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad



What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/oXbdyCHdhQ — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) December 22, 2018

FULL TIME



Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace



Liverpool go 4 points clear at the tip of the league. All hail Roy Hodgson! #LFC pic.twitter.com/YCmFJnHwwv — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 22, 2018

