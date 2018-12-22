Liverpool Fans Forgive Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace Stun Man City to Aid Reds Title Push

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Roy Hodgson never really won Anfield over as Liverpool manager, it's fair to say. 

Brought in as the 'safe pair of hands' successor to Rafa Benitez, after the Spaniard's tenure petered out back in 2010, Hodgson was supposed to get things back on track with minimal fuss.

The cultured veteran from Croydon had seen and done it all in the game, managing from Malmo to Milan, and had even taken Fulham to the Europa League final... yet, ultimately Liverpool was just too big an ask, particularly back in the dark, dark days of 2010 under (shudder) Hicks and Gillette.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Hodgson lasted just half a season at Anfield, after (would you believe) summer signings Paul Konchesky, Milan Jovanovic and Brad Jones failed to cut the mustard, or even get close to opening the bottle. 

Alas, time is a great healer (time and surprise victories over Liverpool's biggest title rivals), because it seems the red half of the city of Liverpool has finally forgiven Hodgson for the ills of 2010 as Crystal Palace pulled off a spectacular upset to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-3 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The result which came courtesy of an Andros Townsend thunderbastard, leaves Liverpool top of the Premier League table by four points at Christmas and Reds supporters full of festive cheer.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Roy the Boy finally won over the Reds eight years after his sacking at Anfield...

And then there were the memes...

Can't please everyone however...

