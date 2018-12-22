Mauricio Pochettino Prepares Uncompromising Exit Plan Amid Man Utd & Real Madrid Links

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will not let his close relationship with chairman Daniel Levy get in the way of a potential exit from north London.

The Argentine head coach has become one of the most in-demand figures in Europe thanks to his work with Spurs, a club who are now firmly among the Premier League's hierarchy.

MB Media/GettyImages

La Liga giants Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Pochettino, while Manchester United have also been touted as a possible destination for the 46-year-old following the departure of José Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Interest from the two biggest clubs in the world appears to have somewhat turned Pochettino's head, and the Daily Mail claim that nothing will stop him from moving on if the Argentine decides to leave north London.

Pochettino's relationship with chairman Levy has been touted as a reason for him to stay at the club, but it is claimed that the former Southampton boss won't let his closeness with the Tottenham chief become a hurdle if he decides to leave.

Speculation surrounding Pochettino's future in north London appears to have already made an impact on the set up at Tottenham.

At a recent press conference, ahead of Spurs' match against Everton on Sunday, a reporter was cut off whilst asking questions about the links with Manchester United. What followed was a lengthy exchange between the reporter and Tottenham's press officer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spurs will understandably be nervous about the prospect of losing Pochettino, who has turned them from a side on the fringes of the top four to a genuine title contender in just the four and a half years he's been at the club.