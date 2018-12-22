Real Madrid & Barcelona 'Closely Monitoring' Borussia Dortmund Starlet Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is being closely watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, according to reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old is arguably the biggest teenage prospect in Europe, a reputation he has earned since swapping Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sancho snubbed a better financial offer from Real Madrid at the time as he wanted to play first team football, but Marca claim that Los Blancos are now considering bidding for the England international once again as part of their new recruitment plan.

Barcelona are also weighing up a move for Sancho as they look for new recruits, while Bayern Munich are hoping that the teenager will follow in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Götze by moving to the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid are currently leading the race for Sancho thanks to their good relationship with Borussia Dortmund, but the chances of the German outfit parting ways with the teenager seem slim unless a world record fee was paid.

One thing that Sancho's rise in Germany has done is highlight a flaw in Manchester City's current model, something which looks set to be exploited once again by one of the club's brightest talents, Brahim Díaz.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The former Málaga star has been tipped to move to the Santiago Bernabéu next year once his contract in the north-west expires, although some rumours have linked Díaz with a €20m switch in January - Real Madrid's only offer so far ahead of the winter transfer window has been €10m.