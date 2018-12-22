Twitter Reacts as Andros Townsend Scores Once in a Lifetime Volley Against Manchester City

Premier League fans have been left with their jaws firmly on the ground following Andros Townsend's wonder strike against Manchester City on Saturday, a goal which should be a top contender to receive the next Goal of the Season/Puskás Award/Nobel Prize for Thunderbastards.

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan had put the Premier League champions into the lead just before the half hour mark, but Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp star was able to level the scoreline just five minutes later.

Within the blink of an eye, Crystal Palace found themselves in front at the Etihad and it was all thanks to the individual quality of former Tottenham and Newcastle winger, Townsend.

The 27-year-old was floating around 30 yards away from goal when Bernardo Silva's botched clearance invitingly came his way on the volley. Rather than take a touch, Townsend unleashed a rocket of a shot which flew straight into the top corner of Ederson's goal at an incredible rate of knots.

Unsurprisingly, the goal has sent fans across the world into overdrive on social media, and here's just a small selection of the best bits.

That Townsend goal though! 😍



The reaction from @redandbluesite is almost as good! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/yoAVSbje1W — 90min (@90min_Football) December 22, 2018





Blimey. @andros_townsend has just given @CPFC the lead at @ManCity with the most unbelievable volley. Goal of the season contender folks. See it on @BBCMOTD tonight. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2018

Andros Townsend has already got our Goal of the Season sewn up.



In truth, it might well win the Premier League Goal of the Season too.



Utterly bonkers. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 22, 2018

Townsend has been training all his life for this one moment. After 4000 long shots into row Z, he's finally scored a screamer. — Jake. (@YedIin) December 22, 2018

Andros Townsend 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 what a strike 😱❤️💙 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 22, 2018

10 - 10 of Andros Townsend's 17 Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box. Spectacular. #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/zEhPEJz16Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2018

Wow wow wow what a goal from @andros_townsend an amazing volley from 30 yards. Watch it later on @BBCMOTD #MCICRY — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 22, 2018

What a goal WOW 😮 @andros_townsend — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) December 22, 2018

'Townsend almost stunned The Etihad into complete silence there...but..you know... — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 22, 2018

As the ball hit the back of the City net, Android Townsend immediately knew, nothing he would do in his life would surpass that. It was the singular high point of his existence — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 22, 2018

Townsend's wonder goal ensured that Crystal Palace went into half time in the lead against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Englishman has only ever scored 10 goals for the Eagles since joining from Newcastle United in 2016, and although he's known for finding the back of the net in spectacular ways, Townsend trumped anything he'd ever done before with his strike against Manchester City