Twitter Reacts as Andros Townsend Scores Once in a Lifetime Volley Against Manchester City

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Premier League fans have been left with their jaws firmly on the ground following Andros Townsend's wonder strike against Manchester City on Saturday, a goal which should be a top contender to receive the next Goal of the Season/Puskás Award/Nobel Prize for Thunderbastards.

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan had put the Premier League champions into the lead just before the half hour mark, but Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp star was able to level the scoreline just five minutes later.

Within the blink of an eye, Crystal Palace found themselves in front at the Etihad and it was all thanks to the individual quality of former Tottenham and Newcastle winger, Townsend.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 27-year-old was floating around 30 yards away from goal when Bernardo Silva's botched clearance invitingly came his way on the volley. Rather than take a touch, Townsend unleashed a rocket of a shot which flew straight into the top corner of Ederson's goal at an incredible rate of knots.

Unsurprisingly, the goal has sent fans across the world into overdrive on social media, and here's just a small selection of the best bits.


Townsend's wonder goal ensured that Crystal Palace went into half time in the lead against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Englishman has only ever scored 10 goals for the Eagles since joining from Newcastle United in 2016, and although he's known for finding the back of the net in spectacular ways, Townsend trumped anything he'd ever done before with his strike against Manchester City

