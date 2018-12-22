Wolves Fans Angered as Romain Saiss Attempts to Swap Shirts at Half-Time With Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Wolves fans were left angered by Romain Saiss after the midfielder asked Mohamed Salah to swap shirts at half time during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Friday night.

Salah had fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the match to hand Liverpool the advantage at half time, before Virgil van Dijk rounded off another win for the Reds as the Dutchman doubled the visitors’ lead at Molineux just after the hour mark.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, it was Saiss who left the Wolves fans furious as the midfielder requested to swap shirts with Salah as the two sides departed the field at half time. One fan said on Twitter: “A Wolves player asking Salah for his shirt during Half Time? what you think he also has him in FPL?”

Another disgruntled Wolves supporter wrote: “Did a Wolves player just ask for Mo Salah’s shirt going off at half time? If he did should be ashamed, concentrate on the game you’re losing not on a moment.”

“Unbelievable,” another blasted. “A Wolves player has just asked Mo Salah for his shirt as they were coming off the pitch – AT HALF TIME!”

Here is a selection of further responses to Saiss' ill-advised shirt swap with Salah.

Despite Salah being the star of the show at Molineux, the home fans were clearly less than impressed by Saiss’ decision to acquire a souvenir for himself - particularly with his side trailing.

Liverpool’s win, meanwhile, ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side will remain top of the Premier League table for Christmas, whilst Nuno Espirito Santo’s team will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Fulham on Boxing Day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)