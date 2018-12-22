Wolves Fans Angered as Romain Saiss Attempts to Swap Shirts at Half-Time With Mohamed Salah

Wolves fans were left angered by Romain Saiss after the midfielder asked Mohamed Salah to swap shirts at half time during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Friday night.

Salah had fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the match to hand Liverpool the advantage at half time, before Virgil van Dijk rounded off another win for the Reds as the Dutchman doubled the visitors’ lead at Molineux just after the hour mark.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, it was Saiss who left the Wolves fans furious as the midfielder requested to swap shirts with Salah as the two sides departed the field at half time. One fan said on Twitter: “A Wolves player asking Salah for his shirt during Half Time? what you think he also has him in FPL?”

Another disgruntled Wolves supporter wrote: “Did a Wolves player just ask for Mo Salah’s shirt going off at half time? If he did should be ashamed, concentrate on the game you’re losing not on a moment.”

“Unbelievable,” another blasted. “A Wolves player has just asked Mo Salah for his shirt as they were coming off the pitch – AT HALF TIME!”

Here is a selection of further responses to Saiss' ill-advised shirt swap with Salah.

Saiss asking Salah about his shirt at HT was dissapointing but he had a damn good game, as did Boly, Coady and Jonny who were the stand outs for me #wwfc — WolvesFirst (@WolvesFirst) December 21, 2018

@Romain_Saiss asking Salah for his shirt at half time. #embarrassing — Matt Hanson (@matthanson75) December 21, 2018

Saiss asking for Salah’s shirt as the teams leave the pitch at half time. Bloody hate that. Why not ask for an autograph and a selfie as well? #WOLIV — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿ѕтєνє тнσмαѕ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stevedthomas) December 21, 2018

Wolves player asking Salah to swaps shirts there on the way off at half time. Salah tells him to wait until they're inside. Surely you can't be asking to swap shirts at HT and be mad up for the game! — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) December 21, 2018

Despite Salah being the star of the show at Molineux, the home fans were clearly less than impressed by Saiss’ decision to acquire a souvenir for himself - particularly with his side trailing.

Liverpool’s win, meanwhile, ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side will remain top of the Premier League table for Christmas, whilst Nuno Espirito Santo’s team will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Fulham on Boxing Day.