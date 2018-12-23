Borussia Dortmund Ace Mario Götze Reveals 'Challenge' to Win Over New Boss Lucien Favre

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Borussia Dortmund ace Mario Götze has revealed that he faced a challenge to win over his manager Lucien Favre when joined the Bundesliga giants at the start of the season.

Following a dazzling start to his career, which included feats such as scoring the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup Final, and winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles during his first spell with BVB, Götze has struggled in recent years following a underwhelming spell with Bayern Munich, and a difficult time suffering from the debilitating muscle disease myopathy.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In an interview with Bundesliga, Götze revealed his delight at his recent return to fitness, and said: "It was tough situation (his condition). When you have been playing for a quite a while, you have certain expectations of yourself and you want to play in every game and be successful. It was a tough situation and a new one for me, so it was a challenge to deal with. 


"I have always tried to grow in every situation, regardless of what it is, and simply keep going and keep training and working hard. I wanted to convince the coach that he was making a mistake, at least at the start! I just worked on myself and it was a new challenge to win over the coach. It is good to grow with these things and that’s how I would assess the situation."


BVB are six points clear at the top of the league table, having lost just once in their opening 17 matches. The 26-year-old has featured regularly for his side in recent weeks, and provided two assists in his side's 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. Discussing his new role as a false nine, Götze said: "I like playing this position when it is not a classic forward role.

"I am not somebody who just stands up front and waits for the long ball. I played this playmaking forward role before for the national team and it’s good to be able to come short for the ball and to drop deep to create space in behind. This needs to be a clear role for the number nine and I really like this position. The further forward I play, the better it is for me."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)