Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Fumes at Arsenal Players' 'Diving' Following 3-1 Defeat

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche did not hold back during his post-match interview following his side's defeat to Arsenal, clearly upset at what he perceived to be 'diving' from the home side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace for the home side with two well taken goals before Ashley Barnes reduced the arrears to set up a nervy last 25 minutes for Unai Emery's men. However, it was Alex Iwobi that ended Burnley hopes of salvaging a point as he fired past Joe Hart in added time. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Dyche was speaking following the match (via Sky Sports) singling out Granit Xhaka for play-acting and admitting the amount of diving in the Premier League is 'alarming': "No one wants to see diving in the game.


"There was one with Xhaka later in the game and I know he dives as he looks at the ref within a millisecond of going down in the box. I do not want to see that and I do not think anyone else wants to see that.

"There were two dives in the game and no one got a booking. One of them was already on a booking, so that's a red card. I'm alarmed by the amount of diving lately, three last week and two this week. No one wants to touch it." he added.

Following his rant, the Englishman went on to credit his players for their performance amid a shocking run of form which sees Burnley fighting to stay in the division: "Overall today I think we deserved something from the game. We gave away soft goals and we have to get out of that habit, but we were a game for them.

"The mentality is firm and physicality is good in terms of fitness. We can't be pleased with the league position, we need to start winning games," Dyche added.

