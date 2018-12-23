Chris Hughton Questions Lewis Dunk's Dismissal Following Brighton's Defeat to Bournemouth

Brighton manager Chris Hughton questioned the first yellow card awarded to Lewis Dunk that eventually led to his dismissal during his side's 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls were already a goal behind when Dunk received two yellow cards in the space of 11 second-half minutes that saw him sent off, before David Brooks netted his second of the game to seal the three points for the Cherries.

Hughton felt after the game however that the first caution shown to Dunk for a foul on Brooks was harsh, and instead the card should've been shown to Yves Bissouma.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Hughton said: "Initially we had no problems with the red card.

"We thought it was two yellows but seeing it again we feel that Bissouma made the first contact [on Brooks] so then there is some doubt about who should have been booked.

"With Bissouma making the first contact we felt he should have got the booking and if that had been the case then Lewis doesn't get sent off."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The result, which is now Brighton's third consecutive league defeat, doesn't alter their Premier League standing of 13th, although it isn't the ideal preparation ahead of games against Arsenal and Everton to conclude their 2018.

Despite the defeat, Hughton believed his side deserved something from the game, citing Brighton's inability to convert their chances and Bournemouth's ability to do so as the main difference between the two teams.

He added: "I think we were good value to get something from the game. The difference in the two sides is in the opportunities they had they put away and we didn't. Certainly in the first half for a period I felt we were good and they scored against the run of play.

👊 A chance to make amends in four days time - thank you as ever for your fantastic support.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/R7rTX16T7x — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 22, 2018

"The pinnacle moments, it is about defending well and making sure you don't concede and about taking your chances. I felt we had better chances than they did. On the balance of play I thought we deserved more."