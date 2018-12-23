Chris Hughton Questions Lewis Dunk's Dismissal Following Brighton's Defeat to Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton questioned the first yellow card awarded to Lewis Dunk that eventually led to his dismissal during his side's 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls were already a goal behind when Dunk received two yellow cards in the space of 11 second-half minutes that saw him sent off, before David Brooks netted his second of the game to seal the three points for the Cherries.

Hughton felt after the game however that the first caution shown to Dunk for a foul on Brooks was harsh, and instead the card should've been shown to Yves Bissouma. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Hughton said: "Initially we had no problems with the red card.

"We thought it was two yellows but seeing it again we feel that Bissouma made the first contact [on Brooks] so then there is some doubt about who should have been booked.

"With Bissouma making the first contact we felt he should have got the booking and if that had been the case then Lewis doesn't get sent off."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The result, which is now Brighton's third consecutive league defeat, doesn't alter their Premier League standing of 13th, although it isn't the ideal preparation ahead of games against Arsenal and Everton to conclude their 2018.

Despite the defeat, Hughton believed his side deserved something from the game, citing Brighton's inability to convert their chances and Bournemouth's ability to do so as the main difference between the two teams.

He added: "I think we were good value to get something from the game. The difference in the two sides is in the opportunities they had they put away and we didn't. Certainly in the first half for a period I felt we were good and they scored against the run of play.

"The pinnacle moments, it is about defending well and making sure you don't concede and about taking your chances. I felt we had better chances than they did. On the balance of play I thought we deserved more."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)