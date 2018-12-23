'Don't Need Him': Barcelona Supporters React to Philippe Coutinho's Disappointing Recent Form

Barcelona supporters have hit out at Philippe Coutinho after he has continued to underwhelm for the Blaugrana during the 2018/19 season.

Coutinho joined Barcelona for a colossal £142 million in the 2018 January transfer window after establishing himself as one of the world's best attacking midfielders with Liverpool. Since then he has been a first-team regular with Barca, but his form has taken a dip this season, having scored just five goals in all competitions.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Following his substitute appearance against Celta Vigo on Saturday, plenty of disgruntled Barca supporters have been venting their frustrations on Barcaforum about the Brazilian's lacklustre performances.

User 'Sorin' wrote: "How many times did this guy needlessly spin like a headless chicken instead of giving a simple pass that would have advanced the attack way better? That's not an issue with his position, it's an issue with his head.

“Just a reminder that this guy has cost us 160m and came as a bonafide superstar. Meanwhile the work in progress and the much blamed Dembele has been our second most decisive player.”

Meanwhile 'xXKonan' claimed: "[Coutinho] Doesn't have the pace and work rate is questionable there as well. He often complicates things with the ball and doesn't have any chemistry with Alba whatsoever.”

Finally 'Messigician' declared: "Don't need him. Dembele is faster, has a higher ceiling, and is building team chemistry.

“What can Coutinho do Dembele can't on the wing? Stupid stupid decision buying Coutinho.”

Fans have also been decisive on Twitter, with some regretting the purchase of the Brazilian superstar:

I'm starting to take my words back about Coutinho being a world class player. This guy I'm seeing is absolutely bang average. — S' (@its_hush_) December 22, 2018

Sorry Liverpool fans. 🙏 Sorry for wasting Coutinho. Please forgive us 🙏 It’s not our faults.



It’s this man: pic.twitter.com/aSSBTOklob — Red (@kolportiroas) December 22, 2018

Screamers had people thinking Coutinho was some elite level baller. Serious-looking Matthew Taylor. — Cerè (@Cerebrone) December 23, 2018

Is Coutinho unbearable or is it just me? I can’t stand seeing him keeping the ball way too long just for him to lose it or make a bad decision. — Barça Pictures #14 (@Barca__pictures) December 22, 2018

Whilst Coutinho is struggling at Barca, Liverpool seemed to have kicked on ever since he made the move over to Spain. His former employers are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table having gone unbeaten in their opening 18 matches.