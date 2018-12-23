Gennaro Gattuso Bemoans AC Milan Goal Drought Following Latest Setback Against Fiorentina

Under-fire AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso admitted his side are finding it tough to score goals following their latest defeat to Fiorentina.

Federico Chiesa's second half stunner handed the Rossoneri a fifth league defeat, whilst failing to score for the third successive Serie A game this season.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Despite creating the bulk of the chances against the Viola, Milan found visiting goalkeeper Alban Lafont in inspired form - thwarting the likes of Suso and Gonzalo Higuain.

The defeat followed their recent shock Europa League exit at Olympiacos, coupled with their goalless draw with Bologna - with Gattusso visibly frustrated at their toothlessness in front of goal.



Milan fail to score in 3 Serie A games for the first time in nearly 2 decades.



AC Milan still making records — MilanMania (@milanmania) December 22, 2018

"We controlled the game. Unfortunately, when you have four or five chances you have to make them count," Gattuso said, speaking post-match as quoted by official club website Milan.com.

"We scored only once in the past three games, we are out of the Europe League, it's a difficult

moment. We need to understand what isn't working and why.



"I can't say the boys did bad today. We could have done something more, but we played the game we needed to. It's time to put this difficult moment behind us."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Among the crop of Milan's underperforming players was Higuain.

Receiving the green light ahead of fellow frontman Patrick Cutrone, the Argentinean was unable to convert one of a few chances presented to him - whilst extending his barren run in front of goal to six games in all competitions.

Often cutting a dejected figure, Gattuso defended the former Juventus forward, insisting his teammate's low confidence has been a contributing factor for Higuain's goal drought.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He added: " Higuain is not in his best shape, so is the rest of the team. We have to be clear-minded and mustn't look for excuses.

We have to improve our games."