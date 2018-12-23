Inter Suspend Belgian Midfielder Radja Nainggolan

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Serie A giants Inter have announced that they have temporarily suspended midfielder Radja Nainggolan for disciplinary issues.

He will now be unavailable for their crucial Boxing Day clash with Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, which will come as a huge blow to Inter fans.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a post on the club's official websiteInter state: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity for disciplinary reasons."


There is no official reason given for Nainggolan's suspension, but it was reported by La Stampa that Nainggolan arrived late for a training session, forcing Inter to take disciplinary action against the Belgian.

The incident marks the end to a tumultuous week for the midfielder. According to a previous report from La Stampa, Nainggolan recently fell victim to a chequebook scam which saw him lose €150,000. In cooperating with the police, they also found evidence of Nainggolan's sizeable losses at a casino shortly before the start of the current season.

He is said to have written a cheque for €150,000 to cover his losses, which was then illegally copied by the fraudsters, who managed to take another €150,000 from Nainggolan's account.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

This is not the first time that Nainggolan has been suspended by his club. During his time with Roma, the 30-year-old was issued with a suspension after posting an explicit video of his New Year's Eve celebrations. 

The video showed Nainggolan drinking, smoking and swearing, and Roma were forced to punish him by banishing him from the first team's important clash with Atalanta.

