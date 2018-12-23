James Maddison Hopes to Build Prolific Relationship With Jamie Vardy After Chelsea Victory

December 23, 2018

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has revealed he hopes to continue his impressive partnership with Jamie Vardy, after the two combined to net the Foxes' winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday.

Shortly after half-time, Maddison played a pass through the legs of Antonio Rudiger, allowing Vardy to send the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga and score the only goal of the game. The goal was Vardy's first from open play since September.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Maddison admitted he is keen to build a prolific partnership with Vardy. He is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: “I like to play in between the lines and I know if I get Jamie one chance I'm confident he's going to be able to put it away.


“[Ricardo Pereira] did well down the right and I found myself in off the left and in a nice bit of space.

“[Vardy] made a great run and he was never going to miss from there.

“That's why we do what we do, for days like this. You come to Stamford Bridge and you see the line-up – [Eden] HazardWillian and Pedro as a front three – and you know you're going to be in for a tough day.

“There were spells today where Chelsea had long spells of possession with good creative, interchanging play, but we stood strong.

“We've come away with a result and we're delighted."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Chelsea came close to beating Kasper Schmeichel on several occasions, with both Hazard and Marcos Alonso striking the frame of the goal, and Maddison admitted that Leicester rode their luck at times.

He added: “Sometimes you need a bit of luck – we defended so well at times. Lads were throwing their bodies on the line.

“It's tough on the legs, and mentally, when you come to Stamford Bridge. You're out of possession for a lot of the game and sometimes you need that slice of luck that we haven’t had in recent weeks.”

