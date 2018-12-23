Leicester City Outcast Adrien Silva Linked With January Move Back to Portuguese Giants Sporting CP

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva has been linked with a move to his former side Sporting Clube de Portugal, with the Primeira Liga side hoping to complete a deal in January.

The Portuguese international has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season for the Foxes, with manager Claude Puel preferring the robust pairing of Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy in the heart of his midfield.


Frustrated by a lack of game time at the King Power Stadium, Silva could force a move away from Leicester as he looks to get back into contention for Portugal's UEFA Nations League semi-final against Switzerland next summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to reports in the Portuguese media as quoted by Sportswitness, the 29-year-old is willing to take a cut to his wages in order to complete a move back to Sporting.

Silva began his career with the Verde E Branco in 2002 and made his debut after graduating from the club's youth academy five years later.

The midfielder won four major trophies at the club before moving to the Premier League last season, joining Leicester for £22m.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Yet following what has been a miserable spell for Silva with the Foxes, the door has been opened for a return to the Portuguese capital following the forced departure of controversial former president Bruno de Carvalho.

Due to the financial restraints placed upon Sporting following the exodus of a number of players last season on free transfers, any move in January for the midfielder will more than likely be a loan as the club continues to rebuild their squad.

