Luciano Spalletti Calls for Inter to 'Be More Ruthless' After Drawing Against Chievo

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has called for his side to 'be more ruthless' after they let a lead slip in added time to draw 1-1 with Chievo.

Ivan Perisic gave the Nerazzurri a slender advantage with his third league goal of the season six minutes before half-time, and looked to have seen the game through, until Sergio Pellissier netted for Serie A's bottom club in the 91st minute to deny Inter the win. 

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

While the manner of the equaliser irked Spalletti, the 59-year-old pointed to missed opportunities as the reason for his side not winning the game.

Speaking to the club's official website post-match, he said: "We were caught out by Stepinski’s flick-on and Chievo cut through us. 


"We must work better on these situations because we had a number of chances to kill the game off. Instead, we created this gap that Pellissier capitalised on thanks to his experience."

The draw sees no change to Inter's position in Serie A, who remain third, although they are now eight points behind Napoli, and are a further eight points behind current league leaders Juventus.


Next for Inter is a home game against Napoli on Boxing Day at the San Siro, with Spalletti hoping for his side to show more ruthlessness in the final third.

He added: "From a character point of view, we need to be more ruthless in certain situations. However, we must also get the best out of our abilities. 

Chievo Verona v FC Internazionale - Serie A

"Sometimes we don’t take the right course of action, therefore, we don’t get the most out of ourselves."

