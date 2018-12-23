Man Utd & Spurs Eye January Swoop for Bournemouth Ace as Sides Look to Boost Attacking Options

December 23, 2018

Manchester United and Spurs are both believed to be considering making a move for Bournemouth's £25m-rated forward Joshua King in the January transfer window.

The Norway international is a key part of Eddie Howe's dynamic Cherries side, and has produced five goals and two assists so far this season. King came through the ranks as a youth player at United, but was deemed surplus to requirements following loan spells with the likes of Preston North End and Hull City.

According to the Sun, Solskjær is keen to sign his fellow countryman in the January transfer window, as he looks to give the side more attacking flair upfront. The report claims that King could be available for around £25m - a figure that should be well within United's budget. 


While star striker Romelu Lukaku is seemingly bereft of confidence, having netted just six times in the current campaign, it seems an unusual call to bring in King while both he and Marcus Rashford have a new opportunity to flourish upfront under Solskjær. However, King would add some real versatility to United's frontline, and could thrive upon returning to Old Trafford.

The report claims that Spurs are also interested in signing King, given their lack of depth upfront. With star striker Harry Kane having struggled for fitness at the start of the season, and only veteran forward Fernando Llorente available as backup, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino may well turn to the Cherries frontman to avoid Kane burning out before May.

In other news, Solskjær claimed he was 'delighted' with his side's comprehensive victory over the Bluebirds, and singled out the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard for praise. The former United star outlined his plans to challenge for a top-four finish, claiming that his team are more than capable of overcoming the eight points gap ahead of them.

