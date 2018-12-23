Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Thanks Jose Mourinho for Helping Him 'Improve as a Person'

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for helping him improve both as a player and 'as a person'.

The relationship between the two was the subject of much speculation towards the end of Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford. The duo reportedly clashed on several occasions, and Pogba ultimately found himself out of the starting lineup at United. During Mourinho's final match in charge, which was a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, Pogba was an unused substitute.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking after United's 5-1 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday, Pogba was full of respect for his former boss. He is quoted by the BBC as saying: "We won trophies with Jose and I want to thank him for that.





"He makes me improve, as a person as well, and that's it. That's the past, I want to thank him for that.

"I'm sure that is the same for all the players and now we are looking forward to the next game."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as interim manager until the end of the season, and the Norwegian enjoyed a fantastic start to his career in the dugout at Old Trafford as United stormed to a 5-1 victory against Cardiff.

Pogba admitted that he was incredibly happy with the result and is now focused on helping the club 'to the top of the league'.

He added: "The performance of the team was great and we are happy that the first game of the manager starts like this. It's important now to carry on like that.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"We cannot play like this and win with five goals and then the next game lose."

On Wednesday, United will welcome Huddersfield Town to Old Trafford as they seek to build on Saturday's impressive performance. They currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and they will certainly be keen to work their way up the table.