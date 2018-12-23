Marcus Rashford Vows That Man Utd's Thrashing of Cardiff Was 'Just the Start' Under Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford has claimed that Manchester United are only going to get better under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a defiant message to rival teams after Saturday’s 1-5 win over Cardiff.

Rashford got the ball rolling in the new era under Solskjaer as he thumped home a direct free kick to give United an early lead at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Red Devils went on to complete a five-goal rout against their new manager’s former side.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six games:



3 goals

4 assists



Sensational form.

It was a resounding response from United so soon after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, but after the match Rashford insisted that Saturday’s win was just the start. As quoted by the Express, the striker said of Solskjaer: “He wants us to be positive on the ball and always look for the gaps.

“That was just the start. We’re going to improve and get better at it.

“The Christmas period is very busy so it is about recovering and making sure we’re ready for the next games. We have to keep improving and go up another level.”

"The lads played with a lot of enjoyment and excitement."



"He wants us to play positive football and that was just the start."



Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford speak after a rampant Manchester United performance...

Rashford’s smartly taken free kick just three minutes into Saturday’s match set the tone for a United side which appeared re-energised and far more confident and fuller of purpose than has been the case for large parts of the season so far.

Ander Herrera doubled United’s lead with a fine strike before Anthony Martial continued his fine goal-scoring form this season by further compounding the home side to an untenable deficit.

Jesse Lingard stole the show late on with a clinical brace to round off a fine outing for Solskjaer’s new United side.

If the Premier League had started on the day that Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over at Old Trafford, Manchester United would be top.

The Red Devils must continue to build on what was a fine performance as they host Huddersfield at Old Trafford in another crucial Premier League clash on Boxing Day. A testing encounter against Bournemouth comes just four days later in another home clash.