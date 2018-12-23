Moussa Sissoko Insists That He Never Considered Leaving Tottenham Despite Previous Poor Form

Moussa Sissoko has claimed that he never wanted to leave Tottenham despite flattering to deceive in previous seasons.

The French midfielder joined Spurs from Newcastle back in 2016 and struggled to make an impression during his first two seasons with the north London outfit. However, he seems to have turned his fortunes around this season and has forced his way back into Mauricio Pochettino's plans after some stellar performances.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Whilst it often seemed like Sissoko was doomed to fail at Tottenham, he has insisted that he was always sure he could prove his doubters wrong.

He said, as per The Guardian: “The fans talk to me differently now, although even when it wasn’t a great time for me, they weren’t bad with me on the street. Now I can see they are very happy because I’m doing well.





“The best thing I have done is to be strong mentally. I never give up. In life, you never have to go with your head down.

"You have to look forward, try to improve, keep fighting and one day the thing will change. I never wanted to leave Spurs. I knew that I could have success here.

“I don’t know if the criticism was unfair. Football is like that. It’s why I wasn’t upset by it. I was upset because I wasn’t doing what I wanted to be doing. I had to keep working and I believe I can do better than what I am doing now.”

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Sissoko has now made 18 appearances in all competitions and has been utilised in plenty of Tottenham's most important matches this season - including their final two Champions League group stage matches against Inter and Barcelona.